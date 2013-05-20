SAO PAULO, May 20 Economists trimmed forecasts
for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.98 percent from 3.00
percent previously, according to the median estimate in a weekly
central bank survey published on Monday.
Forecasts for inflation and interest rates in 2013 and 2014
remained unchanged from the prior week's survey.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 5.8 percent in both
years. The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.80 5.80 5.80 5.80
Exchange rate 2.01 2.02 2.05 2.06
Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.25
GDP growth 3.00 2.98 3.50 3.50
Industrial output 2.53 2.50 3.55 3.50