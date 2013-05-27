SAO PAULO, May 27 Economists trimmed forecasts
for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.93 percent from 2.98
percent previously, according to the median estimate in a weekly
central bank survey published on Monday.
Economists also revised up forecasts for inflation and
interest rates. Consumer prices are seen rising 5.81 percent
this year, up from a forecast of 5.80 in the prior week, while
interest rates are seen ending 2014 at 8.50 percent, up from
8.25 percent in the prior week's survey.
The central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of plus or minus two percentage points, and is
expected to raise interest rates for the second time in a row
when it meets on Wednesday, according to a Reuters poll.
.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.80 5.81 5.80 5.80
Exchange rate 2.02 2.03 2.06 2.07
Interest rate 8.25 8.25 8.25 8.50
GDP growth 2.98 2.93 3.50 3.50
Industrial output 2.50 2.43 3.50 3.10