SAO PAULO, June 24 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 inflation and trimmed estimates for economic growth this year and next, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. The survey of around 100 financial institutions also showed economists expect a weaker exchange rate at the end of this year and next. Brazil's currency, the real, has plunged in the past few weeks to the lowest in four years. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.83 5.86 5.80 5.80 Exchange rate 2.10 2.13 2.15 2.20 Interest rate 9.00 9.00 9.00 9.00 GDP growth 2.49 2.46 3.20 3.10 Industrial output 2.50 2.56 3.20 3.10