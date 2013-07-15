SAO PAULO, July 15 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 economic growth to 2.31 percent from 2.34 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday. Economists also increased their 2014 year-end estimate for the central bank benchmark Selic rate to 9.50 percent from 9.25 percent. Brazil's economic activity fell 1.4 percent in May versus April, according to central bank data released on Friday, a sharper-than-expected fall that suggests the recovery remains uneven. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.81 5.80 5.90 5.90 Exchange rate 2.20 2.20 2.22 2.30 Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.25 9.50 GDP growth 2.34 2.31 2.80 2.80 Industrial output 2.34 2.23 3.00 3.00