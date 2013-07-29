DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to March 31
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 29 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's benchmank interest rate at the end of 2014 to 9.25 percent from 9.38 percent a week ago, according to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday.
The survey provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions.
Other key estimates for inflation and growth were largely unchanged.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.75 5.75 5.87 5.88 Exchange rate 2.24 2.25 2.30 2.30 Interest rate 9.25 9.25 9.38 9.25 GDP growth 2.28 2.28 2.60 2.60 Industrial output 2.10 2.10 3.00 3.00
MEXICO CITY, Feb 28 Mexico's stock market and peso weakened on Tuesday ahead of a key speech by U.S. President Donald Trump that could affect local markets. Mexico's peso weakened almost 1 percent to close at 20.105 per dollar hours before the 9 p.m. EST (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech by Trump, which could contain details on his economic and trade policies that could hit Latin America's second-largest economy. Stocks in major markets also dipped and the Dow Jones Industrial