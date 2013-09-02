SAO PAULO, Sept 2 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2013 economic growth and inflation, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Economists also raised their estimates for the end-2014 benchmark interest rate to 9.75 percent from 9.50 percent in the prior week's survey. The estimates were revised after data showed stronger-than-expected economic growth in the second quarter. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.80 5.83 5.84 5.84 Exchange rate 2.32 2.36 2.38 2.40 Interest rate 9.50 9.50 9.50 9.75 GDP growth 2.20 2.32 2.40 2.30 Industrial output 2.11 2.11 2.90 3.00