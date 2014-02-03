BRIEF-Sunshine Heart files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 mln
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Economists kept their estimates for Brazil's 2014 growth at 1.91 percent unchanged from the prior week, but raised projections for the country's benchmark interest rate in 2015 to 11.88 percent from 11.50 previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.02 6.00 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.45 2.47 2.50 2.51 Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.50 11.88 GDP growth 1.91 1.91 2.20 2.20 Industrial output 2.20 2.00 2.95 3.00
* Sunshine Heart Inc files for offering of Class A units of up to $5 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nvw7vk) Further company coverage:
* Lumena Pharmaceuticals Inc - had filed for IPO of up to $75 million on April 2, 2014 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n92leH)
LONDON, March 21 The euro climbed to six-week highs and French bonds and stocks rallied on Tuesday after centrist Emmanuel Macron's performance in a television debate raised expectations he would win France's presidential election over the far-right's Marine Le Pen.