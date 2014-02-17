Economists slashed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 to 1.79 percent from 1.90 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

Economists also trimmed their forecasts for economic growth next year to 2.10 percent from 2.20 percent previously. The poll, conducted by the central bank, provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions.

(pct) 2014 2015

previous new previous new

forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.89 5.93 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.47 2.48 2.53 2.55 Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.00 12.00 GDP growth 1.90 1.79 2.20 2.10 Industrial output 1.93 1.93 2.95 2.89