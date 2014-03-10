BRASILIA, March 10 Economists trimmed their forecasts for interest rates and economic growth in Brazil this year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median forecast for Brazil's end-2014 interest rate in a cental bank survey with about 100 financial institutions fell to 11.00 percent from 11.13 percent in the prior week. The median estimate for Brazil's 2014 economic growth edged down to 1.68 percent, from 1.70 percent previously. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.00 6.01 5.70 5.70 inflation Exchange rate 2.49 2.48 2.55 2.55 Interest rate 11.13 11.00 12.00 12.00 GDP growth 1.70 1.68 2.00 2.00 Industrial output 1.80 1.57 3.00 2.95