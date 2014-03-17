BRASILIA, March 17 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 6.11 percent from 6.01 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The new forecast is closer to the top end of the central bank's target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points. Forecasts for interest rates and economic growth remained largely unchanged in the survey of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.01 6.11 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.48 2.49 2.55 2.54 Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 GDP growth 1.68 1.70 2.00 2.00 Industrial output 1.57 1.44 2.95 3.00