BRIEF-Gaslog announces public offering of senior notes due 2024
* Plans to offer $250 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2024
BRASILIA, March 17 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 6.11 percent from 6.01 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The new forecast is closer to the top end of the central bank's target range of 4.5 percent plus or minus two percentage points. Forecasts for interest rates and economic growth remained largely unchanged in the survey of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.01 6.11 5.70 5.70 Exchange rate 2.48 2.49 2.55 2.54 Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 GDP growth 1.68 1.70 2.00 2.00 Industrial output 1.57 1.44 2.95 3.00
* Extended term of availability period for borrowing under its aggregation credit facility by an additional three years to March 2020
* Carl Icahn reports 24.57 percent stake in Herbalife Ltd as on March 10, 2017 - SEC filing