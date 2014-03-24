BRASILIA, March 24 Brazil's inflation will end
2014 very near the ceiling of the government's target range,
according to a weekly central bank survey of about 100
economists released on Monday.
Brazil's inflation as measured by the IPCA benchmark
consumer price index will end 2014 at 6.28 percent,
up from an estimate of 6.11 percent in the prior week's survey,
according to the median forecast in the survey.
Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with
a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
The bank has been raising interest rates for nearly a year
to curb consumer price rises, but a recent jump in food costs
caused by a drought in southern Brazil will probably prevent
inflation from dropping over the coming months, economists say.
Economists also raised their estimates for Brazil's Selic
benchmark lending rate at end-2014 to 11.25
percent, up from 11.00 percent in the prior week.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.11 6.28 5.70 5.80
Exchange rate 2.49 2.49 2.54 2.55
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.25 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.70 1.70 2.00 2.00
Industrial output 1.44 1.41 3.00 3.00
