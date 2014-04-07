BRASILIA, April 7 Economists raised their
estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation rate to 6.35 percent from
6.30 percent previously, according to a weekly central bank
survey on Monday.
The median forecast for Brazil's 2014 economic growth in the
poll dropped to 1.63 percent from 1.69 percent in the prior
week's survey. Other estimates for growth and interest rates
remained largely unchanged in the poll of about 100 economists.
Brazil's central bank targets inflation at 4.5 percent, with
a tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.30 6.35 5.80 5.84
inflation
Exchange rate 2.46 2.45 2.55 2.55
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.69 1.63 2.00 2.00
Industrial output 1.38 1.50 3.00 3.00
