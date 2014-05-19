BRASILIA, May 19 Economists raised their
estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation and lowered their
forecasts for economic growth, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
The median estimate of about 100 financial institutions for
this year's inflation rate rose to 6.43 percent from 6.39
percent in the prior week. The new forecast is closer to the top
end of the central bank's target range, at 6.5 percent.
The outlook for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 was revised
down to 1.62 percent, from 1.69 percent previously.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.39 6.43 6.00 6.00
Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.50 2.51
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.25 12.25
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.69 1.62 1.90 2.00
Industrial output 1.24 1.40 2.37 2.37
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)