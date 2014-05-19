BRASILIA, May 19 Economists raised their estimates for Brazil's 2014 inflation and lowered their forecasts for economic growth, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median estimate of about 100 financial institutions for this year's inflation rate rose to 6.43 percent from 6.39 percent in the prior week. The new forecast is closer to the top end of the central bank's target range, at 6.5 percent. The outlook for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 was revised down to 1.62 percent, from 1.69 percent previously. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.39 6.43 6.00 6.00 Exchange rate 2.45 2.45 2.50 2.51 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.25 11.25 12.25 12.25 (end-period) GDP growth 1.69 1.62 1.90 2.00 Industrial output 1.24 1.40 2.37 2.37 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)