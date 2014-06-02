SAO PAULO, June 2 Economists cut their year-end
estimates for Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate, betting
that the central bank will hold off further rate hikes this year
as economic growth struggles to gain traction, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
The median interest-rate forecast fell to 11.00 percent at
the end of 2014, down from 11.25 in the prior week's survey.
The outlook for Brazil's economic growth this year dropped
to 1.50 percent from 1.63 percent after weak first-quarter data
last week.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.47 6.47 6.00 6.01
inflation
Exchange rate 2.45 2.40 2.51 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.25 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.63 1.50 1.96 1.85
Industrial 1.40 1.24 2.20 2.20
output
(Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)