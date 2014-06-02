SAO PAULO, June 2 Economists cut their year-end estimates for Brazil's benchmark Selic interest rate, betting that the central bank will hold off further rate hikes this year as economic growth struggles to gain traction, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median interest-rate forecast fell to 11.00 percent at the end of 2014, down from 11.25 in the prior week's survey. The outlook for Brazil's economic growth this year dropped to 1.50 percent from 1.63 percent after weak first-quarter data last week. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.47 6.47 6.00 6.01 inflation Exchange rate 2.45 2.40 2.51 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.25 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.63 1.50 1.96 1.85 Industrial 1.40 1.24 2.20 2.20 output (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)