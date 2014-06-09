BRASILIA, June 9 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth in 2014 and 2015 and
upped their forecasts for inflation next year, a weekly central
bank survey showed on Monday.
Brazil's economy is expected to grow just 1.44 percent in
2014, down from an estimate of 1.50 percent in the prior week's
survey. Despite low growth, inflation will probably remain high,
closing the year near the top-end of the official target range
at 6.47 percent, according to the survey.
Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged in the poll,
which features the median view of more than 100 financial
institutions in Brazil.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.47 6.47 6.01 6.03
Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.50 1.44 1.85 1.80
Industrial output 1.24 0.96 2.20 2.25
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)