BRASILIA, June 16 Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.24 percent from 1.44 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll with about 100 financial institutions also showed a slight increase in inflation expectations for 2015. Consumer prices are expected to rise 6.08 percent next year, up from a forecast of 6.03 percent in the prior week's survey. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.47 6.46 6.03 6.08 inflation Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.44 1.24 1.80 1.73 Industrial 0.96 0.51 2.25 2.25 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)