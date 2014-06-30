BRASILIA, June 30 Economists cut Brazil's 2014
economic growth forecast for a fifth straight week to 1.10
percent from 1.16 percent previously, a central bank survey
showed on Monday.
Estimates for interest rates and inflation in 2014 and 2015
remained unchanged in the weekly poll, which features the
forecasts from about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.46 6.46 6.10 6.10
Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.16 1.10 1.60 1.50
Industrial output -0.14 -0.14 2.30 2.20
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)