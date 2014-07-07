BRASILIA, July 7 Economists cut their forecasts
for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a sixth straight week to
1.07 percent, from 1.10 percent previously, a central bank
survey showed on Monday.
Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely
unchanged in the poll of about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.46 6.46 6.10 6.10
inflation
Exchange rate 2.40 2.40 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 1.10 1.07 1.50 1.50
Industrial -0.14 -0.67 2.20 2.10
output
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)