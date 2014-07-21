BRASILIA, July 21 Brazil's economy will probably grow less than 1 percent this year, a weekly survey of economists showed on Monday. Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for an eighth straight week to 0.97 percent, from 1.05 percent in the prior week's survey, the poll showed. Estimates for inflation at end-2014 edged slightly lower to 6.44 percent from 6.48 percent in the prior week. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5 percent. Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.48 6.44 6.10 6.12 Exchange rate 2.39 2.35 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 1.05 0.97 1.50 1.50 Industrial output -0.90 -1.15 1.80 1.70 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)