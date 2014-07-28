BRASILIA, July 28 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a ninth straight week to 0.90 percent, from 0.97 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Estimates for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for the second week in row, to 6.41 percent. But the end-2015 inflation view rose to 6.21 percent, from 6.12 previously. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5 percent. Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.44 6.41 6.12 6.21 Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 0.97 0.90 1.50 1.50 Industrial output -1.15 -1.15 1.70 1.70 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)