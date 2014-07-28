BRASILIA, July 28 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth for a ninth straight
week to 0.90 percent, from 0.97 percent previously, a weekly
central bank poll showed on Monday.
Estimates for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for
the second week in row, to 6.41 percent. But the end-2015
inflation view rose to 6.21 percent, from 6.12 previously. The
upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5
percent.
Forecasts for interest rates were unchanged in the survey,
which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial
institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.44 6.41 6.12 6.21
Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.97 0.90 1.50 1.50
Industrial output -1.15 -1.15 1.70 1.70
