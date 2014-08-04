BRASILIA, Aug 4 Economists trimmed their latest weekly forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.86 percent from 0.90 percent, the 10th straight time they chopped their estimates, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Estimates for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for the third week in row, to 6.39 percent. But the end-2015 inflation view rose to 6.24 percent, from 6.21 previously. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5 percent. Forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 were unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.41 6.39 6.21 6.24 Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 0.90 0.86 1.50 1.50 Industrial output -1.15 -1.53 1.70 1.70 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by; W Simon)