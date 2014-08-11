Millennial love for Snapchat extends to the stock
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
BRASILIA, Aug 11 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 inflation and economic growth, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Market consensus for annual inflation at end-2014 edged lower for the fourth week in a row, to 6.26 percent from 6.39 percent previously, after a smaller-than-expected increase in consumer prices in July. The upper limit of the central bank's inflation target band is 6.5 percent. Estimates for Brazil's 2014 economic growth fell for an eleventh straight week to 0.81 percent from 0.86 percent. Forecasts for interest rates at end-2014 and end-2015 were unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.39 6.26 6.24 6.25 Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 12.00 (end-period) GDP growth 0.86 0.81 1.50 1.20 Industrial output -1.53 -1.53 1.70 1.70 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
NEW YORK, March 12 For some millennial investors, loyalty to one of their favorite apps matters more than financial details in the case of Snap Inc.
March 12 The Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre released the following February consumer price data for the Gulf Arab emirate. ABU DHABI CONSUMER INFLATION 02/17 01/17 02/16 pct change month/month 0.1 0.4 -0.2 pct change year/year 2.1 1.8 3.4 NOTE. The centre did not give a breakdown of changes in prices for individual parts of the consumer basket in February. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Mark Po
DUBAI, March 12 Stock markets in the Gulf were mostly lower in early trade on Sunday after crude oil prices plunged at the end of last week to a three-month low, but Dubai's Shuaa Capital and Saudi Arabia's Bank Aljazira surged in response to company-specific news.