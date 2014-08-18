BRASILIA, Aug 18 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2015 to 11.75 percent from 12.00 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed, suggesting they expect a smaller cycle of rate hikes next year. Brazil's benchmark Selic rate is currently at 11 percent. Forecasts for inflation at end-2014 and end-2015 were practically unchanged in the survey, which features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. Estimates for Brazil's 2014 economic growth fell for a twelth straight week to 0.79 percent from 0.81 percent. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.26 6.25 6.25 6.25 inflation Exchange rate 2.35 2.35 2.50 2.50 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 12.00 11.75 (end-period) GDP growth 0.81 0.79 1.20 1.20 Industrial -1.53 -1.76 1.70 1.70 output (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)