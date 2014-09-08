BRASILIA, Sept 8 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.48 percent from
0.52 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on
Monday.
Market estimates for inflation at end-2014 rose slightly to
6.29 percent from 6.27 percent in the prior week's survey. The
central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts of about
100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2014 2015
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 6.27 6.29 6.29 6.29
Exchange rate 2.35 2.33 2.50 2.49
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.75 11.63
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.52 0.48 1.10 1.10
Industrial output -1.70 -1.98 1.70 1.50
