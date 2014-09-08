BRASILIA, Sept 8 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 0.48 percent from 0.52 percent previously, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Market estimates for inflation at end-2014 rose slightly to 6.29 percent from 6.27 percent in the prior week's survey. The central bank Focus survey features the median forecasts of about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2014 2015 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.27 6.29 6.29 6.29 Exchange rate 2.35 2.33 2.50 2.49 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 11.00 11.00 11.75 11.63 (end-period) GDP growth 0.52 0.48 1.10 1.10 Industrial output -1.70 -1.98 1.70 1.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)