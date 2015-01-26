BRIEF-Hitachi Zosen to build waste-to-energy plant in U.S. costing $22 mln - Nikkei
* Hitachi Zosen to enter biogas power generation business in United States next year; to build facility costing $22 million - Nikkei
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 Economists raised sharply their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate to a level further exceeding the official target, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. Inflation is expected to end 2015 at 6.99 percent, up from 6.67 percent in the prior week's survey and 6.53 percent a month ago, according to the median forecast of about 100 market economists. Brazil's government targets an inflation rate of 4.5 percent, with a tolerance margin of two percentage points. The median estimate for economic growth this year dropped to 0.13 percent from 0.38 percent in the previous week's survey and 0.55 percent a month earlier. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.67 6.99 5.70 5.60 Exchange rate 2.80 2.80 2.85 2.90 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 12.50 12.50 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth 0.38 0.13 1.80 1.54 Industrial output 0.71 0.69 2.65 2.50 (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Toby Chopra)
March 23 Mark Cohen, the head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its U.S. capital solutions group in New York in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.