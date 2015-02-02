BRASILIA, Feb 2 Economists cut their estimates
for Brazil's 2015 economic growth and raised their forecasts for
the inflation rate for a fifth straight week, a central bank
poll showed on Monday.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 7.01 percent in 2015,
up from an estimate of 6.99 percent in the prior week's survey,
while economic growth is seen at a meager 0.03 percent, down
from a forecast of 0.13 percent previously.
The inflation estimate is above the top end of the
government's target range of 4.5 percent, plus or minus two
percentage points.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 6.99 7.01 5.60 5.60
inflation
Exchange rate 2.80 2.80 2.90 2.90
(reais per
U.S dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 12.50 12.50 11.50 11.50
(end-period)
GDP growth 0.13 0.03 1.54 1.50
Industrial 0.69 0.50 2.50 2.50
output
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)