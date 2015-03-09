BRASILIA, March 9 Economists reduced their
estimates for Brazil's 2015 and 2016 economic growth, and raised
their forecasts for this year's inflation, according to a weekly
central bank poll on Monday.
The median forecast of about 100 economists in the poll
projected economic growth at minus 0.66 percent in 2015 and plus
1.40 percent in 2016. Estimates for this year's inflation rate
rose to 7.77 percent, up from 7.47 percent in the prior week's
survey. The government's target is 4.5 percent.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 7.47 7.77 5.50 5.51
Exchange rate 2.91 2.95 3.00 3.00
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 13.00 13.00 11.50 11.50
(end-period)
GDP growth -0.58 -0.66 1.50 1.40
Industrial output -0.72 -1.38 2.40 2.40
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)