BRASILIA, March 9 Economists reduced their estimates for Brazil's 2015 and 2016 economic growth, and raised their forecasts for this year's inflation, according to a weekly central bank poll on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 economists in the poll projected economic growth at minus 0.66 percent in 2015 and plus 1.40 percent in 2016. Estimates for this year's inflation rate rose to 7.77 percent, up from 7.47 percent in the prior week's survey. The government's target is 4.5 percent. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 7.47 7.77 5.50 5.51 Exchange rate 2.91 2.95 3.00 3.00 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.00 13.00 11.50 11.50 (end-period) GDP growth -0.58 -0.66 1.50 1.40 Industrial output -0.72 -1.38 2.40 2.40 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)