BRASILIA, March 16 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate in 2015 and 2016, in a
sign the central bank will need to raise interest rates further
to soothe market expectations, a weekly central bank poll showed
on Monday.
Brazil's inflation rate is expected to end 2015 close to 8
percent, easing to 5.6 percent next year, the poll showed. The
central bank's target is 4.5 percent.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 7.77 7.93 5.51 5.60
Exchange rate 2.95 3.06 3.00 3.11
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 13.00 13.00 11.50 11.50
(end-period)
GDP growth -0.66 -0.78 1.40 1.30
Industrial output -1.38 -2.19 2.40 1.68
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)