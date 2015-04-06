BRASILIA, April 6 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for a 14th week to
8.20 percent, far above the government's target, a weekly
central bank survey showed on Monday.
Other estimates in the survey with about 100 economists were
little changed, according to the central bank.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 8.13 8.20 5.60 5.60
Exchange rate 3.20 3.25 3.23 3.30
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 13.25 13.25 11.50 11.50
(end-period)
GDP growth -1.00 -1.01 1.05 1.10
Industrial output -2.42 -2.64 1.68 1.50
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)