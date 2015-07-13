BRASILIA, July 13 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's end-2015 inflation rate but lowered their estimates for price increases next year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions in the poll also showed an increase in expectations for benchmark interest rates next year. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.04 9.12 5.45 5.44 Exchange rate 3.22 3.23 3.40 3.40 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.50 14.50 12.06 12.25 (end-period) GDP growth -1.50 -1.50 0.50 0.50 Industrial output -4.72 -5.00 1.35 1.40 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)