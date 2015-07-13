BRASILIA, July 13 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's end-2015 inflation rate but lowered their
estimates for price increases next year, a weekly central bank
survey showed on Monday.
The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions in
the poll also showed an increase in expectations for benchmark
interest rates next year.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 9.04 9.12 5.45 5.44
Exchange rate 3.22 3.23 3.40 3.40
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 14.50 14.50 12.06 12.25
(end-period)
GDP growth -1.50 -1.50 0.50 0.50
Industrial output -4.72 -5.00 1.35 1.40
