SAO PAULO Aug 17 The Brazilian economy is
expected to shrink next year, on top of a sharp contraction
forecast for this year, according to a weekly central bank
survey of economists published on Monday.
The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions
projected a contraction of 0.15 percent in Brazil's gross
domestic product in 2016, down from stability in the prior
week's survey. Economists in the same survey expect the economy
to shrink 2.01 percent this year, steeper than 1.97 percent the
prior week.
The survey also showed a slight increase in inflation
forecasts for 2016, to 5.44 percent, from 5.43 percent
previously. Estimates for gains in consumer prices this year
remained unchanged at 9.32 percent.
