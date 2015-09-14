BRASILIA, Sept 14 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate rose for a sixth
straight week, drifting away from the government's target as the
currency weakened towards a record low, according to a central
bank survey on Monday.
The median forecast in the poll of about 100 financial
institutions projected an inflation rate of 5.64 percent at the
end of 2016, up from 5.58 percent in the prior week's survey.
The government's target is 4.5 percent.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 9.29 9.28 5.58 5.64
Exchange rate 3.60 3.70 3.70 3.80
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.00 12.00
(end-period)
GDP growth -2.44 -2.55 -0.50 -0.60
Industrial output -6.00 -6.20 0.72 0.50
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)