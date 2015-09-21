BRASILIA, Sept 21 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate for a seventh straight week and reduced their estimates for Brazil's economic growth, a weekly central bank poll of about 100 financial institutions showed on Monday. The median forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2016 also rose, suggesting a smaller cycle of rate cuts next year than previously estimated. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.28 9.34 5.64 5.70 Exchange rate 3.70 3.86 3.80 4.00 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.00 12.25 (end-period) GDP growth -2.55 -2.70 -0.60 -0.80 Industrial output -6.20 -6.45 0.50 0.20 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)