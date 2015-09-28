SAO PAULO, Sept 28 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate while reducing their
estimates for economic growth in both 2015 and 2016, a weekly
central bank poll of about 100 financial institutions showed on
Monday.
The median forecast for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at
end-2016 rose for the second straight week, suggesting a smaller
cycle of rate cuts next year than previously estimated.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 9.34 9.46 5.70 5.87
Exchange rate 3.86 3.95 4.00 4.00
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.25 12.50
(end-period)
GDP growth -2.70 -2.80 -0.80 -1.00
Industrial output -6.45 -6.65 0.20 -0.60
(Reporting by Asher Levine)