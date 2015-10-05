BRASILIA, Oct 5 Inflation expectations for 2016 in Brazil rose for the ninth straight week, toward the top end of the government's target range, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions projected inflation at 5.94 percent at the end of 2016, up from 5.87 percent in the prior week's survey. The government targets inflation at 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points. Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged, while forecasts for economic growth in 2015 dropped for a 12th consecutive week. (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 9.46 9.53 5.87 5.94 Exchange rate 3.95 4.00 4.00 4.00 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.50 12.50 (end-period) GDP growth -2.80 -2.85 -1.00 -1.00 Industrial output -6.65 -6.50 -0.60 -0.29 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)