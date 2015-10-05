BRASILIA, Oct 5 Inflation expectations for 2016
in Brazil rose for the ninth straight week, toward the top end
of the government's target range, a weekly central bank survey
showed on Monday.
The median forecast of about 100 financial institutions
projected inflation at 5.94 percent at the end of 2016, up from
5.87 percent in the prior week's survey. The government targets
inflation at 4.5 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Estimates for interest rates remained unchanged, while
forecasts for economic growth in 2015 dropped for a 12th
consecutive week.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 9.46 9.53 5.87 5.94
Exchange rate 3.95 4.00 4.00 4.00
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 14.25 14.25 12.50 12.50
(end-period)
GDP growth -2.80 -2.85 -1.00 -1.00
Industrial output -6.65 -6.50 -0.60 -0.29
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)