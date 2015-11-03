BRASILIA, Nov 3 Inflation expectations in Brazil
for 2015 and 2016 continued to rise last week, a central bank
survey showed on Tuesday, reflecting greater odds that
policymakers miss their inflation target for two consecutive
years despite a deepening recession.
The median forecast of about 100 economists in the central
bank survey projected the inflation rate at 9.91 percent at
end-2015 and 6.29 percent at end-2016. The government's target
is 4.5 percent, with a tolerance range of 2 percentage points.
Forecasts by the five most accurate economists in recent
polls are even higher, with a median estimate for inflation next
year of 7.26 percent.
Estimates for economic growth in 2015 and 2016 were revised
down, projecting the longest slump for the Brazilian economy
since the 1930s.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 9.85 9.91 6.22 6.29
Exchange rate 4.00 4.00 4.20 4.20
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 14.25 14.25 13.00 13.00
(end-period)
GDP growth -3.02 -3.05 -1.43 -1.51
Industrial output -7.00 -7.00 -1.50 -2.00
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Dominic Evans)