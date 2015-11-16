BRASILIA, Nov 16 Economists raised their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation rate at the end of this and
next year, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.
The median expectation of about 100 economists in the survey
projected inflation at 10.04 percent at end-2015 and 6.50
percent at end-2016. The government's target is 4.5 percent,
plus or minus two percentage points.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new forecast
forecast forecast forecast
Consumer 9.99 10.04 6.47 6.50
inflation
Exchange rate 4.00 3.96 4.20 4.20
(reais per U.S
dollar,
end-period)
Interest rate 14.25 14.25 13.25 13.25
(end-period)
GDP growth -3.10 -3.10 -1.90 -2.00
Industrial -7.40 -7.40 -2.00 -2.15
output
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)