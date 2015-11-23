BRASILIA, Nov 23 Brazil's inflation rate is set
to remain above the top end of the government's target at the
end of 2016, limiting room for interest rate cuts, according to
a weekly central bank survey.
The median forecast of about 100 economists projected
inflation at 10.33 percent at end-2015 and 6.64 percent at
end-2016. The government's target is 4.5 percent, with a
tolerance margin of 2 percentage points.
Interest rates are expected to end 2016 at 13.75 percent, up
from a forecast of 13.25 percent in the prior survey. The
benchmark Selic rate is currently at 14.25 percent.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 10.04 10.33 6.50 6.64
Exchange rate 3.96 3.95 4.20 4.20
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 14.25 14.25 13.25 13.75
(end-period)
GDP growth -3.10 -3.15 -2.00 -2.01
Industrial output -7.40 -7.50 -2.15 -2.00
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)