BRASILIA, Dec 28 Economists raised their forecasts for Brazil's benchmark interest rate at end-2016 to 15.25 percent from 14.75 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation and economic growth remained largely unchanged in the poll of about 100 economists. For detailed poll results in Portuguese, see here (pct) 2015 2016 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 10.70 10.72 6.87 6.86 Exchange rate 3.90 3.90 4.20 4.20 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate -- -- 14.75 15.25 (end-period) GDP growth -3.70 -3.70 -2.80 -2.81 Industrial output -7.70 -7.69 -3.45 -3.50 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by John Stonestreet)