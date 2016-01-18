BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation this year and 2017, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The median estimate of about 100 analysts at financial institutions surveyed by the bank projected consumer prices to rise by 7 percent in 2016, up from 6.93 percent in the previous week's view and to rise by 5.4 percent in 2017 compared with 5.2 percent seen a week earlier. (pct) 2016 2017 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer 6.93 7.00 5.20 5.40 inflation Exchange rate 4.25 4.25 4.23 4.30 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 15.25 15.25 12.75 12.88 (end-period) GDP growth -2.99 -2.99 0.86 1.00 Industrial -3.45 -3.47 1.98 1.80 output (Reporting by Reese Ewing)
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.