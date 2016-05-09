BRASILIA, May 9 Market forecasts for this year's economic contraction in Brazil improved for the first time since April 2015, suggesting pessimism over a deep recession could be subsiding as the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff advances. The median forecast of about 100 economists in a weekly central bank poll projected a contraction of 3.86 percent in 2016, down from a forecast of 3.89 percent in the prior week's survey. Brazil's economy shrank 3.8 percent in 2015. (pct) 2016 2017 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 6.94 7.00 5.72 5.62 Exchange rate 3.72 3.70 3.91 3.90 (reais per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 13.25 13.00 11.75 11.75 (end-period) GDP growth -3.89 -3.86 0.40 0.50 Industrial output -5.83 -5.95 0.50 0.74 (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)