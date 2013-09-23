BRIEF-Abcam H1 pretax profit rises
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago
BRASILIA, Sept 23 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation in Brazil next year to 5.96 percent from 5.90 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Economists lowered their estimates for this year's inflation rate to 5.81 percent from 5.82 percent in the prior week's survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.82 5.81 5.90 5.96 Exchange rate 2.35 2.33 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.75 9.75 9.75 9.75 GDP growth 2.40 2.40 2.22 2.22 Industrial output 2.12 2.10 2.65 2.50
* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago
* Will receive EUR 2 million upfront payment, fees, research milestones and share in downstream success of any products out of collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TEL AVIV, March 6 Israel's BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics, which is developing an adult stem cell treatment for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), on Monday named Ralph Kern as chief operating officer.