BRASILIA, Sept 23 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation in Brazil next year to 5.96 percent from 5.90 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. The poll provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. Economists lowered their estimates for this year's inflation rate to 5.81 percent from 5.82 percent in the prior week's survey. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.82 5.81 5.90 5.96 Exchange rate 2.35 2.33 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 9.75 9.75 9.75 9.75 GDP growth 2.40 2.40 2.22 2.22 Industrial output 2.12 2.10 2.65 2.50