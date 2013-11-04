SAO PAULO, Nov 4 Economists raised their forecasts for inflation in Brazil this year to 5.85 percent from 5.83 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for economic growth and interest rates remained largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.83 5.85 5.92 5.92 Exchange rate 2.25 2.25 2.40 2.40 Interest rate 10.00 10.00 10.25 10.25 GDP growth 2.50 2.50 2.13 2.13 Industrial output 1.80 1.77 2.39 2.50