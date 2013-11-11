BRIEF-MSA Safety was paid about $80.9 million from North River
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
SAO PAULO, Nov 11 Economists trimmed their forecasts for Brazil's 2014 economic growth to 2.11 percent from 2.13 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.85 5.85 5.92 5.93 Exchange rate (reais 2.25 2.25 2.40 2.40 per U.S dollar, end-period) Interest rate 10.00 10.00 10.25 10.25 GDP growth 2.50 2.50 2.13 2.11 Industrial output 1.77 1.72 2.50 2.42
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes