SAO PAULO, Dec 9 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's inflation and economic growth this year
to 5.70 percent and 2.35 percent respectively, a weekly central
bank poll showed on Monday.
The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.81 5.70 5.92 5.92
Exchange rate 2.30 2.30 2.40 2.40
Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50
GDP growth 2.50 2.35 2.11 2.10
Industrial output 1.69 1.63 2.50 2.25