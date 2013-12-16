SAO PAULO, Dec 16 Economists trimmed their
forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 2.30 percent
from 2.35 percent, while reducing their forecasts for growth in
2014 to 2.01 percent from 2.10 percent, a weekly central bank
poll showed on Monday.
The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained
unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of
economists at about 100 financial institutions.
(pct) 2013 2014
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 5.70 5.70 5.92 5.95
Exchange rate 2.30 2.33 2.40 2.43
Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50
GDP growth 2.35 2.30 2.10 2.01
Industrial output 1.63 1.61 2.25 2.31