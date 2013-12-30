SAO PAULO, Dec 30 Economists raised their forecast for Brazil's inflation this and next year by 0.01 percentage point while estimates for economic growth remained stable, a weekly central bank poll showed on Monday. The outlook for Brazil's benchmark interest rates remained unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.72 5.73 5.97 5.98 Exchange rate 2.34 2.34 2.45 2.45 Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50 GDP growth 2.30 2.30 2.00 2.00 Industrial output 1.60 1.59 2.23 2.23