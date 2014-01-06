METALS-London copper hits over 1-wk top as dollar drops in wake of Fed
* Global lead market deficit deepens to 15,000 T in Jan -ILZSG
BRASILIA, Jan 6 Economists trimmed forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year to 1.95 percent, from 2.00 percent previously, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday. Estimates for inflation and interest rates remained largely unchanged in the poll, which provides the median forecasts of economists at about 100 financial institutions. (pct) 2013 2014 previous new previous new forecast forecast forecast forecast Consumer inflation 5.73 5.74 5.98 5.97 Exchange rate 2.34 -- 2.45 2.45 Interest rate -- -- 10.50 10.50 GDP growth 2.30 2.28 2.00 1.95 Industrial output 1.59 1.53 2.23 2.20
* Government has pledged to tackle risks from sharp rise in debt
SINGAPORE, March 16 The long cycle of falling interest rates in Asia could be over after the U.S. Federal Reserve's third rate rise in 15 months was followed quickly by monetary tightening in the world's second-biggest economy, China.