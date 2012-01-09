* Analysts trim inflation forecast for sixth week
* Growth, Selic rate forecasts kept unchanged in survey
* Suggests less pessimistic outlook for economy
* Comes after gov't met inflation goal for 8th year
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Helio Barboza
SAO PAULO, Jan 9 Economists cut forecasts
for Brazil's year-end inflation for a sixth consecutive week but
held growth predictions, a central bank survey showed,
suggesting concerns about a slowdown in Latin America's biggest
economy are easing.
According to Monday's Focus survey, the forecast for
inflation this year fell to 5.31 percent in the week ended on
Jan. 6 from 5.32 percent the prior week. The survey, which
forecasts key economic indicators for as many as 24 months, did
not yet offer an estimate for inflation at the end of 2013.
Economists kept unchanged their estimates for economic
growth this year, after slashing them regularly for the past two
months. Most analysts expect Brazil's economy to struggle in the
first half until fiscal and monetary stimuli bear fruit from
July on.
Growth estimates were unchanged at 3.30 percent, while those
for the level of Brazil's benchmark Selic overnight interest
rate stood at 9.50 percent for a third straight week.
Inflation, which last year ended at the ceiling of the
central bank's official target range, is likely to accelerate
moderately in January, the Focus poll showed, as are other
broader price indexes widely followed by market participants.
The inflation rate will likely end this month at a median
0.52 percent, according to the survey's top five forecasting
firms. For the 12 months ending on Jan. 6, 2013, inflation will
likely be 5.38 percent.
Consumer prices rose 6.50 percent last year. The central
bank has met the inflation target for the past eight years.
(Reporting By Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by John
Stonestreet)