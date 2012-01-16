* Analysts trim 2012 inflation forecast to 5.30 pct
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Economists cut forecasts
for Brazil's year-end inflation rate for a seventh consecutive
week and trimmed growth predictions, a weekly central bank
survey showed, suggesting concerns about a prolonged slowdown in
Latin America's biggest economy.
The forecast for inflation this year fell to 5.30 percent in
the week ended on Jan. 13 from 5.31 percent the prior week,
according to Monday's Focus survey. The survey also forecast
5.00 percent inflation in 2013, its first estimate for the year.
Economists cut their estimates for economic growth this year
after keeping them stable last week, continuing a trend that saw
regular cuts for the past two months. Most analysts expect
Brazil's economy to struggle in the first half before fiscal and
monetary stimulus take effect later in the year.
The median growth estimate for 2012 slipped to 3.27 percent
from 3.30 percent previously, while expectations for Brazil's
year-end benchmark Selic overnight interest rate stood at 9.50
percent for a fifth straight week.
Inflation, which last year ended at the ceiling of the
central bank's official target range, is likely to accelerate
moderately in January, the Focus poll showed.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.55 percent in
January, according to the survey's top five forecasting firms,
after a 0.50 percent increase in December.
Inflation closed 2011 at 6.50 percent, as measured by the
government's benchmark IPCA index, at the very top of the
central bank's annual target.
